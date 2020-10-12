Officials identify Fort Worth man as victim found burned in alley over the weekend

One of two bodies found burning on Saturday in Fort Worth neighborhoods has been identified as a 23-year-old Fort Worth man, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday.

Za Nay Htoo was the victim found an alley in the 1100 block of W. Felix Street Saturday morning. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Htoo’s body was found Saturday morning about two miles from his home.

Htoo was next to a fence, lying face-down and wore shorts and a shirt, according to a woman who said she called authorities after a relative discovered the body.

The first victim was found near Echo Lake Park in the 1000 block of Echo Lake Park Drive about 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Fort Worth police said. A 911 caller said she had walked up to a body on fire, according to a police call log.

The name of that victim has not been released as of Monday.

Fort Worth police have released few details on the deaths or if the two are connected.

Homicide detectives are investigating.