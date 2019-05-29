At least 1 of 2 Fort Worth kids found in burned car may have been shot, warrant says

Mandeep Singh of Fort Worth may have shot at least one of his children before setting his car on fire with them inside in Cooke County, according to a warrant. His two children were found dead earlier this month in the burned vehicle.

At least one of the two Fort Worth children found dead in a burned car in Cooke County earlier this month may have been shot, according to an arrest warrant.

A deputy observed trauma on the body of that child after firefighters extinguished the fire, the warrant says.

The children’s bodies were found in the back seat of the burned car on the night of May 12. The body of their father, Mandeep Singh, 37, was found nearby the next day.

Authorities believe Singh killed his two children, left them in the family’s car and then intentionally set it on fire. He then killed himself, according to the sheriff. Singh appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert has said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A ruling on how Singh’s children, Ajit Singh Birring, a 4-year-old boy, and Mehar Kaur Birring, a 3-year-old girl, died is still pending, according to Cooke County authorities on Wednesday.

A capital murder warrant was issued for Singh before he was found dead and shortly after the bodies of his children were found on County Road 417 in rural Cooke County.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram recently obtained a copy of the warrant and it gave this brief account:

Singh’s father told investigators that Mandeep Singh had left his home at about 6 p.m. on May 12 with the children to take them back to their mother.

The Singhs had divorced after Mandeep Singh was charged with assaulting his wife in 2016. She also had recently had a protective order placed against him.

Narinder Kaur told authorities she was expecting her ex-husband to return her children, but he never arrived on May 12.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on May 12, a car fire was reported on County Road 417 in Cooke County. The car was burning in the middle of the road.

That car was later identified as belonging to Mandeep Singh. The bodies of two children were discovered in the car and they were later identified as his children.

One child was in a car seat and the other was nearby in the back seat, Justice of the Peace Carroll Johnson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram earlier this month in a telephone interview.

The car was burned almost beyond recognition, investigators said, and they believed the vehicle was intentionally set on fire.

Very limited evidence was found in the area leading investigators to believe the suspect may have fled on foot or was picked up in a vehicle.

Cooke County deputies found Singh dead about 12:30 p.m. on May 13 in a creek bed. His body was in an area heavily covered by trees and brush, the sheriff said.

Cooke County is near the Oklahoma state line about 65 miles north of Fort Worth.

SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.