Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fort Worth

Man dies after Fort Worth motorcycle crash ejects him between 2 bridges, police say

A motorcyclist died in south Fort Worth on Tuesday night after he was involved in a crash on U.S. 287 that ejected him from his bike and caused him to fall between two bridges, police said.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

It was unclear as of Wednesday morning how he crashed the bike or what led to the accident. There were no witnesses to the crash, police said.

Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to the southbound lanes of U.S. 287 at Berry Street, police said. They determined the driver had fallen between the two bridges at the scene after he was ejected from his bike.

Detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The man’s identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending the notification of next of kin.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Jack Howland
Jack Howland
Jack Howland is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. Before coming to the Star-Telegram in May 2019, he worked for two and a half years as a breaking news reporter at the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service