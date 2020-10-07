Man dies after Fort Worth motorcycle crash ejects him between 2 bridges, police say

A motorcyclist died in south Fort Worth on Tuesday night after he was involved in a crash on U.S. 287 that ejected him from his bike and caused him to fall between two bridges, police said.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

It was unclear as of Wednesday morning how he crashed the bike or what led to the accident. There were no witnesses to the crash, police said.

Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to the southbound lanes of U.S. 287 at Berry Street, police said. They determined the driver had fallen between the two bridges at the scene after he was ejected from his bike.

Detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

The man’s identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending the notification of next of kin.