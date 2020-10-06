Man killed in east Fort Worth drive-by shooting near convenience store, authorities say

A man died Tuesday night after he was shot at from a white sedan as he was walking to a convenience store in east Fort Worth, police said.

The man, who suffered gunshot wounds in the hip and groin area, was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Smokey’s Paradise in the 5300 block of East Rosedale Street, police said. Detectives determined at least one person inside of car fired at the man who was walking toward the store.

The suspect drove away eastbound on East Rosedale Street, police said.

The victim initially survived his injuries Tuesday night, police said. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital, according to a MedStar spokesman.

But he was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.