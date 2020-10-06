Fort Worth police investigate death of man found off I-30 2 days after pedestrian crash

A man in his 40s was found dead in east Fort Worth on Monday morning down the road from where a crash killed a pedestrian two nights earlier, and police are trying to determine whether the two deaths are connected.

A city employee found the man, whose identity wasn’t released, around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the grass between the East Loop 820 exit ramp and Interstate 30, according to Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman. This is about two miles away from the 8300 block of I-30, where authorities said 21-year-old Thomas Meneklee Darkoma Jr. was struck by multiple vehicles and killed late Saturday night. Police had initially received a report of a man walking along I-30.

It was unclear as of Tuesday morning how the man whose body was found Monday died, or in what way, if any, he was connected to the crash on Saturday night.

Pollozani said in an email “an investigation will determine if this victim was struck at the same time as the event on Saturday night.” He didn’t immediately answer questions about what type of injuries the man suffered, if police believe at this time he was involved in the crash and — if so — what led to that conclusion.

“We are still waiting on the preliminary report to be sent from (Traffic Investigation Unit),” he said in an email.

Officers on Saturday night were responding to the report of a wandering man, who was possibly intoxicated, when they got the word he had been hit by a vehicle, police said. They found Darkoma Jr. and later determined he had been hit several times by vehicles.

Police couldn’t immediately determine if he was intoxicated. They also couldn’t determine if the first vehicle that had hit him had stopped after the crash.

Darkoma Jr. died of blunt-force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death an accident. He died in the roadway, the medical examiner reported.

The medical examiner’s office will release the identity of the deceased man found Monday morning pending the notification of next of kin.