Pedestrian killed after being hit by several vehicles on I-30 in Fort Worth

An Arlington man was struck and killed by multiple vehicles late Saturday on Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth, Fort Worth police said Monday.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Meneklee Darkoma Jr., 21, of Arlington, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Monday. He died from blunt-force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

Late Saturday, Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a report of a man walking on Interstate 30 who was possibly intoxicated. As they headed to the scene, police received additional reports that the man had been hit by a vehicle.

Once they arrived, Fort Worth police determined that the man who was later identified as Darkoma had been hit several times by vehicles.

At the scene, Fort Worth police were unable to determine if the man was intoxicated.

Fort Worth police also were unable to confirm if the vehicle which first hit the victim had stopped after the accident.

