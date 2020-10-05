Man killed mother of his child amid ‘contentious custody battle,’ Carrollton police say 

A Rowlett man was arrested and charged with murder in the death of the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, Carrollton police said Monday.

Andrew Charles Beard, 33, surrendered to Carrollton Police Department detectives Monday morning after he learned they had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

Police say Beard shot and and repeatedly stabbed 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett to death at about 9 a.m. Friday. Burkett was arriving at her workplace in the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive in Carrollton when the attack happened.

Detectives said that Beard and Burkett had recently been involved in a contentious custody battle. The child was not hurt and is in the protective custody of Texas Child Protective Services.