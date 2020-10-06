Woman chases Oncor employee, then opens fire in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

A woman opened fire Tuesday morning after an Oncor employee knocked on her door in south Fort Worth, Fort Worth police said.

SWAT team members responded, and the woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

She was being taken to John Peter Smith Hospital for a mental health evaluation, Fort Worth police said..

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Bryan Avenue.

The Oncor employee reported that he knocked on the door to check an electric meter when he was confronted by a woman armed with a handgun, according to a police call log.

The woman opened the door and pointed the gun at the employee, he told police.

The employee ran back to his truck as the woman followed him, waving the gun, according to the call log.

The woman fired the gun when the employee began to drive away, but it was unknown if she fired at the truck or in the air, police said.

The employee drove to another location where he called police.

The woman was described as having a shaved head and wearing a pink shirt, according to the police call long.

