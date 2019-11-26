Could you use a pal for the holidays? Borrow a dog with ‘Home for the Pawlidays’

Could you use a pal for the holidays?

Fort Worth’s animal care & control might be able to help.

Last Friday, animal shelter officials began a program called “Home for the Pawlidays” where residents can take a dog for a day and give them a break from the shelter. Residents return the canine and turn in a report card on the pet.

Shelter officials hope to give at least 200 dogs that break before Dec. 25.

If they reach that goal, shelter officials could have an opportunity for a $50,000 grant from Maddie’s Fund, a family foundation started in 1994 for pet adoptions, shelter medicine education and lifesaving measures for pets.

“Home for the Pawlidays” involves only dogs at the shelter, 4900 Martin St., which as of Tuesday had more than 500 pets. Those interested can visit the shelter during operating hours, sign in and choose a preselected dog.

In “Home for the Pawlidays,” residents have two options. There’s an out and about day where a resident is paired with a dog, given a backpack with food, a leash and dog-friendly places to go.

“When they return, we ask that they fill out a report card on the dog,” said Jessica Brown, Fort Worth’s animal shelter superintendent. “The report card gives an adopter some information to use on whether they want to adopt that dog or not.”

Residents also can take a dog for sleepovers. Once again, shelter officials will give residents a backpack with food and a leash, and let you keep the dogs overnight.

“Some residents have kept them for a few nights,” Brown said.

For more information on the program, email fwaccfoster@fortworthtexas.gov or call 817-392-1234. Shelter hours are noon to 6 p.m. daily, according to the website. The shelter will be closed Thursday and Friday this week for Thanksgiving.

All of this is to get the dogs ready for the Mega Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth at Cattle Barn No. 1.

Fort Worth animal care and control officials and the Humane Society of North Texas are hosting the event, where more than 500 pets including dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and other furry pets will be available for adoption.

Admission is free and all adoptions are $10.

And don’t worry about the pets at the shelter for Thanksgiving.

Fort Worth animal shelter officials will serve dogs and cats a special Thanksgiving meal on Thursday complete with turkey, green beans and pumpkin.

More than 300 pounds of turkey, 300 cans of green beans and pumpkin will be served to the more than 500 dogs at the shelter. Cats will receive a specially formulated meal named “Thanksgiving Day Dinner.”