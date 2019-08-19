I love them all: Adopting a dog that’s right for you Hailey Rector, with Meridian Canine Rescue, tells how you can find the perfect dog for you and your lifestyle at any shelter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hailey Rector, with Meridian Canine Rescue, tells how you can find the perfect dog for you and your lifestyle at any shelter.

More than 220 pets from went to Fort Worth-area homes this past weekend, but the city still has more than 400 dogs, cats and other animals that need a family.

Fort Worth animal shelters are chronically near or over capacity with a roughly 30% increase in the number of stray dogs coming into the shelter over the past year. To help save those animals and keep the shelters’ population down, the city and the Humane Society of North Texas frequently hold adoption events similar to last weekend’s push. Adoption fees were waived through Monday night but are normally $39 for dogs and $25 for cats.

Pets can be adopted through the Animal Care & Adoption Center, 4900 Martin St., Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center, 4800 SW Loop 820 and Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center, 2901 Texas Sage Trail. The Adoption Center will open be until 6 p.m. while the PetSmart centers are open until 8 p.m.

The city has also worked with out of state shelters that have more space or may be interested in particular breeds.

As of Aug. 12, more than 1,000 dogs have left Texas for shelters in Fernandina Beach, Florida; Spokane, Washington; Toledo, Ohio; Philadelphia and Nashville. The program helps keep pet populations diverse at shelters and increases the chance an animal will be adopted, said Diane Covey, city code compliance spokeswoman. The city works with trusted non-profit animal welfare organizations in those areas, she said.

“Animal shelters in today’s world can’t count on adoptions alone to keep the shelter populations low,” she said.