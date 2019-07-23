Multiple rescues plan mega cat adoption next month in North Texas

Volunteering at Fort Worth’s Animal Adoption Centers Volunteer time and talents are a huge asset to the Fort Worth Animal Shelter where the extra help assists in showing animals to prospective owners. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Volunteer time and talents are a huge asset to the Fort Worth Animal Shelter where the extra help assists in showing animals to prospective owners.

Cat lovers will have the opportunity Aug. 3 to add to their furry family during the Home for Kittens adoption event at Marshall Grain in Grapevine. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cats will be brought from Mid Cities Community Cats, the co-host of the event, and Kool Kats Feline Rescue, Many Paws Rescue, and Forgotten Tails Rescue.

With spring being a big season for new litters of kittens, many that have been rescued or surrendered are just now coming of age to be adopted, Marshall Grain spokeswoman Joyce Connelley said.

Adoptions require a screening process that includes an application. The cat rescues also request a $75 to $100 donation for adoptions.

All kittens have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and tested for FIV and FELV, and most have been microchipped. Adopted kittens will be sent to their new home with a bag of cat litter, all-natural food to sample and a cat toy.

For more information, visit the event page from Marshall Grains.