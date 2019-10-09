As Fort Worth animal shelter population soars, adoption fees for larger dogs waived

SHARE COPY LINK

Fort Worth’s animal shelters are jammed, particularly with larger dogs, a spokeswoman for the city’s code compliance department said Wednesday.

As a result, the city has temporarily waived the adoption fee for dogs that weigh 35 or more pounds.

The fees are normally $39 for dogs and $25 for cats. On Wednesday evening, it was not clear when the fee waiver would end.

“It’s always such a sad time when the shelter becomes over-capacity. It takes just a few things to tip the scale,” code compliance spokeswoman Diane Covey wrote in an email. “This time is was an overwhelming number of Fort Worth residents surrendering their pets over the past few days and a transport of 30-plus dogs that canceled at the very last minute.”

There are three adoption locations. The main shelter campus is at 4900 Martin St. The Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center is at 4800 SW Loop 820 and the Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center is at 2901 Texas Sage Trail.