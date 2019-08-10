16-year-old boy critically injured in attack by 3 dogs in Irving backyard, police say

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured early Saturday when he was attacked by three dogs in Irving, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured early Saturday when he was attacked by three dogs in Irving, police said.

The boy was bitten at about 4:45 a.m. in the backyard of a residence in the 800 block of East Third Street, police said.

Officers jumped the fence and put themselves between the victim and the dogs in an attempt to stop the attack.

“The dogs attacked the officers, and they fired their duty weapons to protect themselves and the victim,” police department spokesman Officer Robert Reeves wrote in a statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The dogs were secure in their own backyard, and the victim does not live at the residence, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital.

One of the dogs was injured. All three were seized and taken to the Irving Animal Shelter.

One officer was treated for injuries he suffered from a dog bite, police said.