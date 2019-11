Victims in two separate Fort Worth homicides have been identified by authorities.

A pedestrian crossing the freeway died after being hit by several cars in Fort Worth on Saturday.

The pedestrian was trying to cross the freeway on East Loop 820 South near Sun Valley Drive when a car hit them. The pedestrian was hit several other times by different vehicles, Fort Worth officer Buddy Calzada said.

As of Sunday, the person’s name had not been released.

