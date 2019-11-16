Crime

Man shot dead outside Arlington house; possible second victim at hospital, police say

A man who had been shot to death was found lying in the front yard of an Arlington house Saturday, police said.

The victim was killed at about 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Summer Place Drive, said Lt. Christopher Cook, an Arlington police spokesman. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name or age as of Saturday night.

Another victim may have been shot at the same time. A male who was expected to survive arrived at Mansfield Methodist Hospital, police said. Detectives were trying to determine whether that victim was connected to the Summer Place Drive homicide.

Police had not announced an arrest as of Saturday night.

Police asked anyone with information on the killing to call homicide Det. Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

