Kids find body outside Fort Worth apartments while playing hide-and-seek, police say

Children playing a game of hide-and-seek outside a west Fort Worth apartment building Saturday came across a man’s body, police said.

The man’s cause and manner of death were not immediately clear. His body was found at the Park at Bellevue apartments, which are in the 9000 block of North Normandale Street.

Fort Worth police were called to the scene at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the man’s name or age as of Saturday evening.

