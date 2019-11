A 16-year-old girl was shot in Fort Worth on Friday, police said.

The girl went to a local hospital at 9:21 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her upper body, Officer Buddy Calzada said. The injury was not life threatening.

Officers went to where the shooting happened on Bonita Driver near Michigan Avenue and determined the shooting was possibly accidental, Calzada said.

