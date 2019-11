A motorcyclist died Friday in Fort Worth when he slammed into the back of a semitrailer and struck his head on a curb, police said.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Oak Grove Road near Forum Way South, police said.

The man, whose name and age authorities had not released Friday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

