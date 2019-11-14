Fort Worth driver killed after his vehicle crashed into highway barrier on I-35W

A Fort Worth man has been identified as a victim in a one-vehicle fatal accident on Interstate 35W, according to Fort Worth police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim was identified as Brian D. Bowie, 46, who died early Wednesday at a local hospital, according to the medical examiner’s website on Thursday. He died from blunt-force trauma and his death was an accident, according to a ruling by officials with the medical examiner’s office.

The wreck was reported late Tuesday in the 600 block of I-35W.

Bowie was traveling south on the highway when for some unknown reason he veered his vehicle across all lanes of traffic and hit a barrier that divided the exit ramp and the highway lanes, authorities said.

On impact, his vehicle flipped back onto the highway.

Bowie died at 12;10 a.m. Wednesday at the hospital.