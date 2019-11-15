Local

Denton woman, 51, killed in crash on 380 involving five vehicles, authorities say

A woman was killed in a crash involving five vehicles in Denton on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Laura Bickham, 51, of Denton, died at Medical City Denton hospital of blunt-force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her time of death was 1:57 p.m. Thursday.

Bickham was a passenger in a car involved in the accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The crash occurred on Highway 380 near Mayhill Road and involved both eastbound and westbound lanes, police said. All lanes of the highway, also known as University Drive, were shut down for several hours amid the crash investigation.

Police said Friday investigators were still working to determine what caused the accident.

