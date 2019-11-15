2 taken into custody in Fort Worth following standoff with SWAT, hostage negotiators

A woman who was holed up in a Fort Worth storefront with other people including two small children Thursday night refused to come out, engaging in an hours-long standoff with SWAT and hostage negotiators, police said.

Four people came out about 1 a.m., police said, and two were taken into custody. Two small children were released to a family member.

It was unclear Friday morning if the woman was holding the other individuals hostage, or if she had a weapon inside the building. Police couldn’t immediately say who was arrested or what the charges were.

Police were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. Thursday to the storefront in the 6000 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a person with a weapon call. A woman had reported that an unknown woman pointed a weapon at her and threatened her before heading into the store, police said.

Responding officers could see through the windows that a woman was in the building with at least two males, police said. They tried to get them to come out, but those inside the store refused, closing the blinds, police said.

Police notified SWAT and hostage negotiators.

Around 1 a.m., they were able to get the four occupants inside the store to come outside, police said.

Police didn’t release the names of those who were arrested and it was unclear what the charges were.