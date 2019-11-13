Dallas resident accused man of exposing himself to kids. One is dead, other is in jail

A Dallas man accused of shooting to death a man during a fight told authorities the two began fighting when he accused the victim of exposing himself to his children.

The two men fought on Nov. 1 near a Dallas store, but Antonio Dunn told Dallas police he opened fire on the victim when the victim pulled a knife out, according to an arrest warrant.

Dunn, 34, was arrested late Tuesday and faces a charge of murder in the case.

Dunn is accused of killing 55-year-old Henry Crayton during the fight.

One witness in the case told Dallas police Crayton had been accused of exposing himself to Dunn’s children.

The arrest warrant released early Wednesday by Dallas police provided this brief account of the shooting:

Crayton had exited the Plaza Now convenience store at 3195 Great Trinity Forest Way in Dallas when he was approached by Dunn. Dunn accused Crayton of exposing himself to his children.

Dunn and Crayton began arguing then walked across the street to a vacant lot to continue their argument which turned into a fight.

At some point, Crayton pulled out a folding knife, but Dunn brandished a handgun, firing at least three times, according to the warrant written by Dallas Det. Jake Morgan.

Dunn fled the scene.

Dallas detectives later got Dunn’s name from canvassing the neighborhood and viewing the store’s surveillance video.

In an interview with detectives, Dunn admitted to shooting Crayton, but he said it was self-defense, Dallas police said.

Dunn was in the Dallas County Jail Wednesday in lieu of $105,000.