64-year-old shot as he stood near highway, then walked to Fort Worth church for help

A 64-year-old man was shot early Thursday while he stood near a highway, then walked to a church for help, police said.

The man, who police said suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not available Thursday afternoon.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call at 3625 East Loop 820 South at Without Walls Church of Fort Worth.

The man had arrived at the church just before noon Thursday.

“His arm was bandaged, which he did himself,” said Tina Bell, a church employee, in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday afternoon. “He asked us to call someone for help.”

Once officers arrived, the man told police he was on Loop 820 early Thursday morning when an unknown person in a vehicle drove past him and shot him.

The 64-year-old man waited several hours before walking to the church.

Police had no information on a motive for the shooting.

A search for the gunman continued Thursday.