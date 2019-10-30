Man sleeping in dumpster injured after garbage truck unloads contents into hopper

A man sleeping in a dumpster was injured Wednesday when a garbage truck unloaded the contents into the truck’s hopper, authorities said.

The driver became aware of the man in the hopper when he heard yelling and someone banging in the hopper.

The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Currie St.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Firefighters were called to the scene and rescued the injured man from the hopper.

No other injuries were reported.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram weather-news Brrrr. Record low temperatures possible this week October 29, 2019 1:08 PM