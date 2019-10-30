Fort Worth
Man sleeping in dumpster injured after garbage truck unloads contents into hopper
A man sleeping in a dumpster was injured Wednesday when a garbage truck unloaded the contents into the truck’s hopper, authorities said.
The driver became aware of the man in the hopper when he heard yelling and someone banging in the hopper.
The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries
The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Currie St.
Firefighters were called to the scene and rescued the injured man from the hopper.
No other injuries were reported.
