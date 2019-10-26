When platform fails 15 floors up, workers move to downtown Fort Worth building ledge

Two men repairing cracks on the face of a downtown Fort Worth building were left in peril for a time Saturday when one side of a platform on which they were standing failed at the 15th floor, authorities said.

The workers moved from the platform to the ledge of the building at West 10th and Burnett streets, where they sat for about 90 minutes awaiting retrieval, said Mike Drivdahl, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The contractor that employs the men used a second platform raised from the ground to reach them. They moved to it and were lowered at about 12 p.m.

Neither man was injured, Drivdahl said.

Both workers were connected to the building with a harness when their platform malfunctioned.

What caused the platform, which moves along the face of buildings with cables, to malfunction was not clear, Drivdahl said.