Gunman wounds 1 in east Fort Worth neighborhood; search continues for suspect

A man was shot in the hip early Wednesday in a Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to a shooting call about 2 a.m. in the 6500 block of Red Sierra Drive.

A witness reported that a man had been shot.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When they arrived, patrol officers found the man with the gunshot wound.

The gunman was not in custody, police said.

Police did not release any other details.