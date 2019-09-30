Two men wounded by gunfire in south Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Officers found a vehicle in a parking lot early Monday with two men who had suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, Fort Worth police said.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

The men, who authorities did not identify, were taken to a local hospital.

Officers responded to the shooting call shortly before 4 a.m. in the 2700 block of 8th Ave. after a caller reported being shot.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After finding the men, police received information from another caller who reported that someone had been shooting in the 3400 block of Frazier Ave, said Capt. R.L. Krouse in a Monday email.

Police located a crime scene in that area and interviewed a resident in the home.

An investigation continued Monday.