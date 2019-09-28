Man killed, 2 others injured in Fort Worth shooting

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man was killed and two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a party in northwest Fort Worth early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of Gould Avenue for a reported shooting, police said, and they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the driveway of a residence. He was pronounced dead.

Police also located a victim with a gunshot wound to the arm, and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, police said. Another victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Both of those victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene. Police don’t have a description of the suspect at this time.

The person who called 911 early Saturday morning reported that someone got shot at a party, according to a police call log. More than 15 units responded to the shooting call.

The shooting is under investigation.