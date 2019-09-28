Crime
Man killed, 2 others injured in Fort Worth shooting
Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11
A man was killed and two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a party in northwest Fort Worth early Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 1800 block of Gould Avenue for a reported shooting, police said, and they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the driveway of a residence. He was pronounced dead.
Police also located a victim with a gunshot wound to the arm, and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, police said. Another victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle.
Both of those victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene. Police don’t have a description of the suspect at this time.
The person who called 911 early Saturday morning reported that someone got shot at a party, according to a police call log. More than 15 units responded to the shooting call.
The shooting is under investigation.
Comments