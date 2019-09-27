Pedestrian hit by car on University Drive near TCU

Here are the five most dangerous intersections in Fort Worth The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.

Fort Worth police responded to an accident where a car reportedly hit a pedestrian on University Drive near Texas Christian University on Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported about 3:30 p.m. at 3001 S. University Drive.

“Details indicate that the complainant hit a pedestrian and the ambulance has been notified,” police spokesman Bradley Perez said in an email.

The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately known.