Fort Worth
Pedestrian hit by car on University Drive near TCU
Fort Worth police responded to an accident where a car reportedly hit a pedestrian on University Drive near Texas Christian University on Friday afternoon.
The accident was reported about 3:30 p.m. at 3001 S. University Drive.
“Details indicate that the complainant hit a pedestrian and the ambulance has been notified,” police spokesman Bradley Perez said in an email.
The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately known.
