Fort Worth fire engine erupts in flame on state highway

A Fort Worth Fire Department vehicle erupted in flames Friday as it trekked down a highway in Grand Prairie, authorities said.

The ladder truck was returning to a station at about 6 p.m. after a minor repair on an air horn when its driver noticed smoke and flame coming from beneath the truck, the fire department said.

The driver steered the vehicle off State Highway 360 near Paddock Way Drive just before smoke filled the cab. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.