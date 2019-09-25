Man in critical condition after reported electric shock while working on Fort Worth home

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after a person reported seeing him get shocked by electricity as he worked on a home in Fort Worth, authorities said.

The man was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, according to a MedStar spokesman. Mike Drivdahl, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman, said the man was unconscious and in critical condition when firefighters and medics took him to the hospital.

The fire department can’t confirm whether or not the man was shocked, but they received a report a man had been working on a home when he was suddenly shocked, Drivdahl said. Firefighters responded to the home in the 1700 block of Belmont Avenue a little before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether the man lived at the home or was a hired professional working on the home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The man remained in critical condition in the hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to Drivdahl and MedStar.