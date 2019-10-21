Attorneys for Atatina Jefferson’s family negotiating an arrangement for her funeral

Attorneys for the family of Atatina Jefferson continued Monday afternoon to negotiate an arrangement for her funeral.

The attorneys were in Dallas Probate Court No. 1.

A restraining order filed by her father was granted Friday, stopping Jefferson’s public funeral.

Jefferson was shot and killed Oct 12 in a Fort Worth home by a Fort Worth patrol officer.

On Friday, Marquis Jefferson, Atatiana Jefferson’s father, won a temporary restraining order in the probate court that froze plans for her funeral, which was scheduled for Saturday afternoon at The Potter’s House of Dallas.

The restraining order, signed by Judge Brenda Hull Thompson, prevented Jefferson’s aunt, Bonita Body, and Golden Gate Funeral Home “from exercising any activities related to the wake, funeral preparations and burial.”

The funeral home has denied Marquis Jefferson involvement in the planning and has been working with Body, according to his application for the order. The application argued that under the Texas Health and Safety Code, Marquis Jefferson has priority to control funeral and burial arrangements.

Jefferson, 28, was with her 8-year-old nephew Oct. 12 at her mother’s house in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue in Fort Worth when she heard noises outside. A neighbor had called the police because he became worried after seeing the doors of the home open.

Thinking there was a prowler in the yard, Jefferson grabbed her gun, looked out of a bedroom window and was shot by a police officer seconds later, according to an arrest warrant. The officer, Aaron Dean, is charged with murder.