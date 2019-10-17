Driver dies after slamming into pillar during police pursuit in Arlington, police say

A speeding driver died Wednesday in Arlington when the car slammed into a pillar as it was being pursued by police, authorities said.

A Grand Prairie police officer was working traffic enforcement on the service road of State Highway 360 northbound at Ragland Road when the officer saw a car traveling 91 mph in a 45 mph zone, Grand Prairie police said.

The officer tried to stop the car, but its driver immediately fled.

A short distance later, the suspect exited the main lanes of Highway 360 to eastbound Interstate 20, lost control and crashed at about 10:30 p.m.

The driver died at the scene. A passenger, who suffered severe injuries, was taken to a hospital.

The car caught fire. A Grand Prairie officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before the occupants could be reached. The officer suffered minor injuries during rescue efforts of the occupants. The officer was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the driver’s name late Thursday.

Because the crash occurred in Arlington, the Arlington Police Department will lead the investigation for the crash. The Grand Prairie Police Department will lead the criminal investigation to determine what caused the driver to flee and if any charges will be filed on the passenger.