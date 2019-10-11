Man found dead in Fort Worth road after vehicle struck him, fled, police say

A man was found unresponsive in the middle of a Fort Worth road early Friday morning after he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 200 block of South Highway 287 fir a report of a possible dead person in the road. They found an unresponsive man lying in lane one, police and, and MedStar personnel treated him.

He was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m., police said. His identity wasn’t released.

There’s no information available at the moment on the vehicle that struck him and there were no witnesses to the accident, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.