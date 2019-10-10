Dramatic video shows overturned bus carrying Texas high school football team, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A freshman high school football game was canceled on Thursday after a bus carrying students and traveling to another Texas school district overturned, ABC 13 reported.

Tweets by the Texas Department of Public Safety said the “roadway is clear, 23 students were on the bus, 10 transported by EMS, 13 transported by bus.”

The bus crashed on FM 149 at FM 1791 Bethel Road in Richards, Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Officer said.

“Officials said the bus was making a right turn and veered too far off the road. It rolled into the ditch on its side,” Click 2 Houston reported. The bus was carrying students from Huntsville Independent School District when it crashed in Montgomery County.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

All students were taken to Conroe Regional Hospital for evaluation/treatment for minor injuries, Spencer said.