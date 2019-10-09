Baby, 2 Granbury women killed in separate head-on crashes on Hood County highway

SHARE COPY LINK

Two separate head-on collisions on a Hood County highway killed two Granbury women and a 4-month-old boy, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The wrecks also have left three people injured.

The first crash occurred about 10 a.m. Sunday on Tin Top Highway just northwest of Granbury when a 2019 Toyota Corolla traveling south on Tin Top Highway collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck. The driver of the Toyota had veered slightly to the right causing the tires to drop off the edge of the highway, then she over-corrected, causing the car to travel into the northbound lane, according to the DPS report.

Killed in that crash was Keona Lee Brownlow of Granbury, the DPS report said. Her passenger, Patricia Crawford, 57, of Granbury was seriously injured.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck, Jimmy K. Davenport, 34, of Weatherford, also suffered serious injuries in the accident. Crawford and Davenport were taken to Fort Worth hospitals.

The second crash was reported about 6:30 p.m. Monday on Tin Top Highway. A 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck was northbound, but for some unknown reason, the truck moved over to the southbound lane and hit a 2016 Mitsubishi SUV.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Krystal Lee Shelton Snyder, 39, of Granbury, was taken to Lake Granbury Medical Center, where she died. Her passenger, 4-month-old Cash Nolan Snyder, who was restrained in a child passenger seat, suffered critical injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. The baby died early Tuesday.

The driver of the Ford F-250, Christopher T. Nicholls of Palm Harbor, Florida, was taken by air ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition was unavailable on Wednesday.