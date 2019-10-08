Second driver present when Paschal High student died will not be charged, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

The driver of a vehicle who was present when a Fort Worth high school student died in a crash last week will not be charged, police said Tuesday.

The crash in which Nicholas Delgadillo died occurred during a race, police have said. After Traffic Investigation Unit detectives spoke to witnesses, it was determined that the elements of the crime racing on a highway were not met, police said.

“Therefore there will not be charges for the driver of the other vehicle,” said Officer Ivan Gomez, a Fort Worth police spokesman. The second driver is a juvenile who was not injured.

Delgadillo, 17, died Oct. 1 on McCart Avenue near West Bowie Street, on the Texas Christian University campus and around the corner from Paschal High School, where he was a junior.

Delgadillo was driving south on McCart Avenue about 1 p.m., failed to control the car’s speed and struck a light pole and a tree, police said.