In vault 20 feet below Fort Worth street, man suffers electric shock, authorities say

A man working in an underground vault about 20 feet below a downtown Fort Worth street was injured Thursday when he suffered an electrical shock, authorities said.

A Fort Worth Fire Department technical rescue crew retrieved the middle-aged man from the electrical vault, said Mike Drivdahl, a fire department spokesman.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries to John Peter Smith Hospital, a MedStar spokesman said.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Texas and Taylor streets, according to the fire department.

