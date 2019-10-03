Fort Worth

In vault 20 feet below Fort Worth street, man suffers electric shock, authorities say

A man working in an underground vault about 20 feet below a downtown Fort Worth street was injured Thursday when he suffered an electrical shock, authorities said.

A Fort Worth Fire Department technical rescue crew retrieved the middle-aged man from the electrical vault, said Mike Drivdahl, a fire department spokesman.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries to John Peter Smith Hospital, a MedStar spokesman said.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Texas and Taylor streets, according to the fire department.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  