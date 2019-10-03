Fort Worth
In vault 20 feet below Fort Worth street, man suffers electric shock, authorities say
A man working in an underground vault about 20 feet below a downtown Fort Worth street was injured Thursday when he suffered an electrical shock, authorities said.
A Fort Worth Fire Department technical rescue crew retrieved the middle-aged man from the electrical vault, said Mike Drivdahl, a fire department spokesman.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries to John Peter Smith Hospital, a MedStar spokesman said.
The accident occurred Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Texas and Taylor streets, according to the fire department.
Comments