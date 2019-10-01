Fort Worth man dies from injuries after shock while doing electrical work at a home

SHARE COPY LINK

A Fort Worth man who was shocked while doing electrical work at a home has died, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

Jose Ismael Angel Perez, 33, died Saturday at a local hospital. He died from injuries suffered in a low voltage electrocution and his death was an accident, according to an ruling by officials with the medical examiner’s office.

The accident occurred about 2 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1700 block of Belmont Ave. This was not the victim’s home, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a report that a man had been working on a home when he was suddenly shocked,

Firefighters responded to the home where they found the man unconscious.