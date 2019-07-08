6-year-old dies from electric shock in Weatherford on Fourth of July

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 6-year-old boy was electrocuted outside his home in Weatherford on the Fourth of July.

Edwin Diaz died at the hospital at 12:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 140 block of Oak Crest Drive, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner records.

Edwin was getting out of a small swimming pool outside his house when he touched the side of the trailer home and was electrocuted, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Department hired an electrician to investigate the cause of the shock. The electrician determined an old breaker box that is not made anymore and improperly connected wires in the house’s walls caused the shock.

Edwin was a student in the Aledo Independent School District, the Weatherford Democrat reported.

“Edwin was a great son, brother and friend who always made everyone laugh and gave the best hugs. He loved to build and create ‘masterpieces’ with Legos and blocks. Edwin could often be found patting a friend on the back, reassuring them everything would be okay,” the school district said in a post.

Memorial services for Edwin will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 1802 Bethel Road in Weatherford, according to the school district’s Facebook post.