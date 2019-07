How to save yourself from drowning Use these tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to save yourself from drowning.

A child drowned at an apartment complex in Irving on Friday, police said.

Someone called to report a possible drowning at about 7:30 p.m. at the Fountain Pointe Las Colinas Apartments, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

First responders did CPR on the child, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating the drowning.

