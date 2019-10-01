Paschal High student killed when car slams into tree; teens were racing, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Paschal High School student died Tuesday near his school when the car he was driving struck a tree as he raced another vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. on McCart Avenue near West Bowie Street, on the Texas Christian University campus, Fort Worth police said.

Nicholas Delgadillo, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The second driver is a juvenile who was not injured.

The Police Department’s traffic investigative unit was handling a probe of the crash, which was incomplete Tuesday night.

Police did not release the makes or models of the vehicles or the direction they were driving before the crash.

Paschal High School Principal Troy Langston wrote an email to people connected to the school to tell them of the death.

“We have made arrangements for counselors to be available to any of our students or staff who want to talk about the feelings and reactions,” Langston wrote.