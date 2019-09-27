Woman walking in middle of Lakeside road critically injured when struck by vehicle

A pedestrian who was walking in the middle of Jacksboro Highway in Lakeside early Friday morning was critically injured when a vehicle hit the person, authorities said.

A woman who was walking in the middle of Jacksboro Highway in Lakeside early Friday morning was critically injured when a vehicle hit her, authorities said.

She was transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in critical condition, according to a MedStar spokesman.

Fort Worth officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a traffic hazard call in the 9900 block of Jacksboro Highway, police said. They determined the woman had been walking in the middle of the road when a vehicle struck her.

The location is in Lakeside, police said, and Lakeside police are taking over the investigation.