Paschal High student killed when car slams into tree; teens were racing, police say

A Paschal High School student died Tuesday in Fort Worth when the vehicle he was driving hit a tree during a race with another vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred on McCart Avenue near West Lowden Street, near the Texas Christian University campus, about 1 p.m., police said.

One driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a Paschal High School student, according to an email from the school’s principal to parents.

The second driver, who is also a juvenile, is believed to be uninjured and was under investigation, police said.

Police did not release the makes or models of the vehicles or the direction they were driving before the crash.

The Police Department’s traffic investigative unit is handling the probe.

“We have made arrangements for counselors to be available to any of our students or staff who want to talk about the feelings and reactions,” Paschal High School officials said in the email.