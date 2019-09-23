Officials identify woman shot to death in her Denton home; boyfriend accused in killing

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A woman who Denton police say was shot to death Friday by her boyfriend has been identified as 39-year-old Bridgette Antoinette Forte of Denton, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday.

Forte died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death was a homicide, according to a ruling by officials with the medical examiner’s office.

Her boyfriend, Anton Thorp, is accused in the killing and was in custody Monday.

Denton police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Kappwood Ct. in Denton Friday afternoon on a welfare check.

A woman had called Denton dispatch to report a possible homicide that had taken place on Kappwood Court.

While Denton police were on their way, Denton dispatch received a call from a man who stated he had killed his fiancee on Kappwood Court.

When they arrived, Denton police located the man who was later identified as 39-year-old Anton Thorp. Thorp was detained without incident.

Once they entered the home, Denton police found the body of a woman.

Thorp was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail on Sunday where he faces a charge of murder.

His last arrest in Denton was in 2000 on a possession of marijuana charge, according to Denton County jail records.

Denton police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Thorp was in the Denton County Jail Monday in lieu of $50,000 bail.