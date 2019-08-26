Fort Worth homeless woman sentenced to 7 years for fatally stabbing her boyfriend

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Fort Worth homeless woman told a friend her boyfriend was “asleep,” but police later found him dead. She has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the 2017 killing.

Brandy Nicole Phillips, 37, was sentenced earlier this month for the October 2017 murder of Kenneth Stewart, 35, of Fort Worth.

The sentence was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Prosecutors had filed court documents to introduce evidence of other crimes committed by Phillips before she killed her boyfriend during a night of drinking and arguing at a west Fort Worth homeless camp.

Those crimes included domestic assault in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.; assault on a police officer, drug possession, destruction of property and public intoxication in Pontotoc County, Okla; obstructing an officer and destruction of property in Carter County, Okla.: and writing bogus checks in Tulsa, Okla., according to Tarrant County criminal court records. The crimes were committed from 2006 until 2016.

In October 2017, Phillips also was accused of threatening other homeless people, police officers and paramedics in Fort Worth.

A seven-page warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2017 gave this brief account of the fatal stabbing of Phillips’ boyfriend:

Phillips told investigators she and Stewart had been together for six months, and that he was verbally abusive.

On the morning of Oct. 3, 2017, they were about to go to bed in a wooded area near the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive in Fort Worth. Police noted that numerous homeless people have camps there.

Phillips told a Fort Worth detective she and Stewart got into a verbal argument and slapped each other. Then Phillips got her folding knife and unfolded it, holding it to her side.

When the two continued to argue, Stewart lunged at her and she stabbed him in the chest, according to the warrant.

He ran to another part of the camp, screaming for help. Phillips went to a friend’s tent and told him she had stabbed Stewart and the police would never catch her, according to the affidavit.

Before leaving the camp, Phillips encountered another friend who was trying to call for an ambulance.

The warrant noted Phillips could be heard on the 911 call threatening the friend, saying, “I’ll f--- you up too,” the warrant states. She also told the friend, “He is fine. He’s asleep.”

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.