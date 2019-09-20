Man calls authorities in Denton to report he shot his fiancee to death, police say

Trying to support a survivor of domestic abuse but don’t know how? Here are a few tips Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A 39-year-old man shot his fiancee to death in Denton on Friday and then called 911 to report the killing, police alleged.

Anton Thorp shot the woman inside a residence in the 3100 block of Kappwood Court, Denton police said. He was booked at Denton City Jail on suspicion of murder.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim’s name or age.

Thorp surrendered when police arrived about 12:15 p.m. Officers entered the residence and found the victim’s body.

