Traffic had slowed or stopped on interstate before fatal crash in Denton, police say

The driver of a van died on Tuesday when he slammed into a slowed or stopped work truck on an interstate in Denton, police said.

A 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan hit a 2019 GMC 2500 work truck on northbound Interstate 35 E just north of the State School Road exit about 11:45 a.m., Denton police said. The crash caused the truck to strike a 2017 Dodge Ram van.

The GMC 2500 rolled onto its passenger side.

The man who drove the Grand Caravan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities had not released his name Tuesday evening. A female passenger was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the truck and the driver of the Ram were not injured, police said.

Investigators were working to determine why the Grand Caravan’s driver did not stop before the crash, police said. Traffic had substantially stopped or slowed ahead of it, police said.

The Interstate 35 crash was the 10th time in 2019 that a person died in a vehicle wreck in Denton, police said.