Denton County deputies shoot, kill man fleeing from police who showed gun, officials say
Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who was fleeing from officers and displayed a gun in Sanger on Monday evening, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies with the Denton County Sheriff’s Department were serving the man with felony warrants out of Florida in the 4300 block of View Road at about 5:45 p.m. When deputies arrived, the man jumped through a window and ran, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.
While being chased, the man displayed a handgun, the release said. The man was given orders to drop the gun and did not. A Denton County warrant deputy shot him, and he was pronounced dead at Medical City Hospital in Denton.
Officers were still on scene processing evidence Monday night.
The man’s identity will be released when his next of kin has been notified.
