North Fort Worth is getting a set of swanky apartments with smart technology

Adding to the roster of luxury living apartments in the area, developer Presidium broke ground on Presidium at Revelstoke earlier this month near Alliance Town Center.

Revelstoke is a planned, 466,515 square-foot multi-family development spanning across 17.24 acres at 9600 Blue Mound Road. There will be 408 units in three-story buildings, each with nine-foot ceilings.

According to a release from Presidium, Revelstoke will be the first multi-family development that incorporates smart technology in the luxury amenities. In addition to a pool, game areas, fitness centers, a dog park, on-site car wash and electric car charging station, all the units are equipped with technology that will allow residents to control temperature and lighting in their homes with wireless devices.

The first building in Presidium is expected to be complete by late 2020.

